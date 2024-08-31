Film stars have the responsibility to uphold moral values, reminds CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the film stars have the responsibility to uphold moral values in exchange for the public adulation they receive.

Speaking at ‘Sreemohanam’, an event organised by the Sreekumaran Thampi Foundation in honour of the 100th birthday celebrations of renowned poet, lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi, the CM said that the Hema Committee report which highlights the issues faced by women and other problems in the Malayalam film industry is a model intervention for film industries in other states.

The Chief Minister presented the Sreekumaran Thampi Award to actor Mohanlal at the event held at Nishagandhi Auditorium here. Lauding Mohanlal’s contribution, the Chief Minister said that the award is fitting recognition for the actor who has contributed immensely and played an important role in elevating the status of Malayalam cinema.

He said that the government is committed to fostering a safe work environment for women in the film industry and added that it will continue in its efforts to ensure labour rights as well as a dignified work environment for women in cinema.