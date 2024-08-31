Women face harassment in politics as well; many shared their experiences with me: Senior Congress leader

The former AICC member charged that there is a power group in Congress similar to the one in film industry, and she was at the receiving end, which explains her not getting any key posts in the party.

“Even the Opposition leader had publicly insulted me many times, even during the funeral of P T (Thomas). K Babu even asked me why I came there (to attend the funeral),” she said.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan, while referring to the interview given by Simi Rosebell John to a TV channel, took a dig at the Opposition Congress in the state. "A woman leader in the Congress itself is saying that there is a power group in that party and that women leaders need sponsorship from party leaders to rise in the ranks."

“Satheesan claimed that there is a power group in the CPM. But according to their own AICC member, such a group is there in their party and he is part of that,” the CPM State Secretary said in Thiruvananthapuram.