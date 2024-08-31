Women face harassment in politics as well; many shared their experiences with me: Senior Congress leader

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Simi Rosebell John has said that women face “bad experiences” not only in cinema but in many other fields as well, including politics. She claimed that many women in the Congress party itself had shared about the “bad behaviour” of certain leaders that they had to endure.
“Women are being exploited in all fields, even at workplaces and in politics as well. Many fellow party women who had such bad experiences shared their ordeals with me. I always advise them not to go alone to meet the leaders. They can always ask their family members or even friends to accompany them,” she told a news channel in response to a query.
However, she made it clear that she had no such experiences, though many leaders had sidelined her politically.
The former AICC member charged that there is a power group in Congress similar to the one in film industry, and she was at the receiving end, which explains her not getting any key posts in the party.
“Even the Opposition leader had publicly insulted me many times, even during the funeral of P T (Thomas). K Babu even asked me why I came there (to attend the funeral),” she said.
Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan, while referring to the interview given by Simi Rosebell John to a TV channel, took a dig at the Opposition Congress in the state. "A woman leader in the Congress itself is saying that there is a power group in that party and that women leaders need sponsorship from party leaders to rise in the ranks."
“Satheesan claimed that there is a power group in the CPM. But according to their own AICC member, such a group is there in their party and he is part of that,” the CPM State Secretary said in Thiruvananthapuram.