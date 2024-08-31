Hero beating around the bush: Mohanlal's disappointing first reaction to Justice Hema Committee report

In celluloid romantic scenes he is good at running around the trees. In real life, he proved that he is good at beating around the bush. Mohanlal, who broke his silence in the Hema Committee report and its consequent #MeToo movement proved to be a disappointment on Saturday.

The Japanese pictoral maxim of three wise monkeys "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil," was what that came to one's mind watching the press briefing of Malayalam superstar and ex-president of the now disbanded AMMA (The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

Mohanlal could have done better at a time when he himself admitted that the industry is going through a crisis.

Unfortunately, when he chose to break his silence, it proved that one could read more into his silence than his muted replies when it came over the Hema Committee report.

Mohanlal almost played down the serious #MeToo movement that has erupted following the unveiling of the Hema Committee report saying that what usually happens in all the sectors is what has happened in the Malayalam film industry.

Mohanlal said he was pained by the allegations but asked the media not to pelt stones at AMMA.

"Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them," the "Kireedam" actor said while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.

"I am not part of any power group in Malayalam cinema and not aware of the existence of any such group," the actor was quoted as saying by PTI.