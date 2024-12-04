Many blackspots in Alappuzha, yet rectification work slow: Officials

KOCHI: Alappuzha’s poor road-safety record was underscored by Monday night’s accident near Kalarkode, an area which traffic experts have termed as “accident-prone”.

While several such stretches have been identified in the district, which topped the state in terms of fatal mishaps last year, agencies concerned have failed to carry out rectification of blackspots identified by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac).

In the wake of Monday’s fatal accident, the Alappuzha Regional Transport Officer (RTO) on Tuesday submitted a report to the collector, recommending the implementation of four measures on the stretch on a war footing. The team found the section lacking road markings and adequate lighting, among others.

“The section of road has no border markings which makes it difficult for drivers to judge the edges of roads. Then, there is the issue of poor lighting, for which streetlights should be installed. We have recommended the removal of a large tree near the accident site which channels water onto the road during rain. Waterlogging on roads can cause hydroplaning,” Alappuzha RTO Dilu A K told TNIE.

‘Kalarkode stretch accident-prone’

A road-safety expert who had worked with Alappuzha police to help decongest roads in 2022 said the stretch near Kalarkode junction is an accident-prone area. According to Upendra Narayan, there are two major traffic junctions in the area with no specific speed limits for vehicles.

“It is a narrow stretch and often during daytime vendors line the road. There is also no proper signage cautioning motorists about upcoming junctions,” he said.

Narayan also called on people renting cars to examine the condition of vehicles before taking to the roads.

“The student who was driving this 14-year-old car might not have handled a similar vehicle before. The vehicle had drum brakes and no safety features like ABS, EBD or airbags. The suspension of the vehicle might also have been weak, which caused it to skid. The students might also not have checked the condition of the tyres or the functioning of its lights and wipers,” he said.