KOCHI: The cabinet decision to pay compensation to TECOM Investments for withdrawing from the SmartCity Kochi project has triggered a controversy with the Opposition claiming that several clauses in the original agreement allowed the state government to avoid any payment to the Dubai-based firm that owns 84% stake in the project.

Another decision of the state cabinet that has raised eyebrows is the appointment of former SmartCity Kochi MD Baju George in the committee constituted to arrive at a compensation plan for TECOM. “This is inappropriate and raises conflict of interest,” said a source, who worked closely with the government in formulating the initial framework agreement.

Sources said the agreement between TECOM and the state government says there is no need to pay compensation if the firm fails in its promise to generate 90,000 jobs or create 8.8 million sq ft space in 10 years. The project, which was launched on June 9, 2012, could only create just over 5,000 jobs by 2022.

The clause 7.1.3 in the original agreement that is being cited by the Opposition says, if TECOM Investment LLC abandons the project, the state government shall acquire the entire 84% shares of the Dubai Holding subsidiary and its permitted affiliate in the SPV at a consideration, which is the same amount as any sums paid to government of Kerala in cash by SPV till the date of such acquisition.

“It says about the amount that was paid to the government at the start of the project and doesn’t say anything about compensating for the entire 84% stake,” said a source. According to sources, the project had faced many hiccups right from the start.

Satheesan, Chennithala train guns on state govt

“Though the roadblocks were later cleared and the first phase of the project was commissioned in 2016 by the then chief minister Oommen Chandy, the work on the second phase never took off as expected. The second phase was expected to be completed by 2021,” said a source.