Gopi Asan visits Kochi airport to witness his iconic Navarasa Bhavas

KOCHI: Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi has visited the business jet terminal at Kochi airport to witness the exclusive display of his iconic Navarasa Bhavas. The paintings, meticulously crafted by acclaimed artist Mopasang Valath, preserve the subtleties and originality of the nine ‘Rasa Bhavas’ as portrayed by Gopi Asan in his signature green costume.

The project was started a year ago with Kalamandalam Gopi, donning the full Kathakali attire and posing for detailed photographs, which were later depicted into oil paintings on canvas.

Speaking about the initiative, CIAL managing director S Suhas emphasised the airport’s commitment to providing a cultural platform that goes beyond facilitating travel.

“Kochi airport is creating spaces that honour the artistic contributions of Kerala’s great artists. The Navarasa paintings of Kalamandalam Gopi at the Business Jet Terminal are part of this vision,” Suhas said.

Kalamandalam Gopi expressed his joy, highlighting the importance of institutions like CIAL taking up such cultural initiatives.

“Classical art forms survive when they are nurtured and encouraged. Projects like this, especially in international spaces like airports, provide invaluable support to artists and showcase our cultural heritage to the world,” he said.

The project was coordinated by Kathakali scholar Dr Rajasekhar P Vaikom and featured contributions from notable figures, including painter Mopasang Valath and Kathakali singer Kottakkal Madhu.