Kerala woman who lost entire family in Wayanad landslide, fiance in road mishap, joins government service

WAYANAD: Shruti, who lost her entire family in the Wayanad landslide disaster and later her fiancé in a road accident, began a new chapter of hope on Monday by joining government service.

The state cabinet recently decided to provide a government job to the young woman, who had endured back-to-back tragedies with the loss of her loved ones.

As promised, she joined the Revenue Department as a clerk in the mountainous district.

Local political leaders accompanied Shruti to her designated office as she started her career.

Speaking to reporters later, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and everyone who supported her during her difficult times.

"I am not naming anyone specifically. Everyone supported me thoroughly. I am sincerely thankful," Shruti said.