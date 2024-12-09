MLA P V Anvar alleges foul play in ADM Naveen Babu’s death, accuses CM’s aide P Sasi

MALAPPURAM: Launching a broadside at Chief Minister’s political secretary P Sasi, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Sunday linked him to the death of Naveen Babu, the former additional district magistrate of Kannur. Sasi dismissed the charges.

Anvar, who was speaking to reporters in New Delhi, claimed Naveen might have been aware of certain secrets related to Sasi, which could have led to his tragic demise.

Referring to the postmortem report of Naveen’s body, Anvar highlighted several factors that he said “intensified suspicions” that the late ADM’s death may not have been by suicide.

“Despite reportedly hanging himself with a rope, Naveen’s internal organs remained intact. The autopsy report also does not mention the bloodstains found on his inner wear,” Anvar said.

He also claimed Naveen had requested a transfer from Kannur as he was allegedly pressured into supporting the illegal activities involving individuals such as Sasi.