MLA P V Anvar alleges foul play in ADM Naveen Babu’s death, accuses CM’s aide P Sasi

MALAPPURAM: Launching a broadside at Chief Minister’s political secretary P Sasi, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar on Sunday linked him to the death of Naveen Babu, the former additional district magistrate of Kannur. Sasi dismissed the charges.
Anvar, who was speaking to reporters in New Delhi, claimed Naveen might have been aware of certain secrets related to Sasi, which could have led to his tragic demise.
Referring to the postmortem report of Naveen’s body, Anvar highlighted several factors that he said “intensified suspicions” that the late ADM’s death may not have been by suicide.
“Despite reportedly hanging himself with a rope, Naveen’s internal organs remained intact. The autopsy report also does not mention the bloodstains found on his inner wear,” Anvar said.
He also claimed Naveen had requested a transfer from Kannur as he was allegedly pressured into supporting the illegal activities involving individuals such as Sasi.
“Naveen Babu confided in his family and close associates that he was leaving Kannur due to these issues. His family has now demanded a CBI probe, saying that investigation by the special investigation team is unsatisfactory. The postmortem report itself proves the police investigation is inadequate. If the government is truly supportive of Naveen Babu’s family, why is it opposed to a CBI investigation,” asked Anvar. He also called for a thorough investigation to ascertain whether Naveen was poisoned before death.
Dismissing the allegations, Sasi said he would take legal action against the MLA for making unfounded accusations.
“Anvar’s statements show he has resorted to lies and falsehoods, completely disconnected from the truth, to survive politically. I never had any personal or professional interaction with Naveen Babu. The MLA’s attempt to link me to Naveen, with whom I have no association, is a baseless and defamatory accusation. I will take legal action against him for trying to tarnish my reputation in the public eye. Two cases have already been filed in court regarding the defamatory lies he spread about me,” Sasi said.