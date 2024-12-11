Amid tension over Mullaperiyar, Stalin to meet Pinarayi today evening

KOCHI: Amidst the tension prevailing in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border over conducting maintenance work at Mullaperiyar dam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will meet his Kerala counterpart at Kumarakom Lake Resort on Wednesday evening.
Stalin arrived at Kochi International Airport at 10.45 am on Wednesday and proceeded to Kumarakom where he will stay for the day. Stalin will inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial at Vaikom on Thursday and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function.
Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan, Public works minister E V Velu and minister for Information M P Saminathan will attend the inaugural ceremony.
The chief ministers of the southern states are meeting at a time tension is brewing in the state border over Kerala’s denial of permission to conduct maintenance work of Mullaperiyar dam.
A week ago two trucks had arrived at Kumily carrying construction material to start construction work at Mullaperiyar. However, Kerala forest department denied permission to the trucks to enter the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Tamil Nadu has been complaining before the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee that Kerala was not allowing to conduct maintenance work of the 129 year old dam.
However, Kerala has insisted that it will allow works only after conducting safety audit of the dam. In September 2024, the Central Water Commission had issued an order to conduct the safety inspection of the dam within 12 months. The last safety audit of Mullaperiyar dam was held in 2011 and the next audit was due in 2023.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has sought permission from the Supervisory commission to conduct the maintenance work of the baby dam.
On Saturday, Tamil Nadu farmers representing the Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association took out a march to Lower Camp near Cumbum alleging that Kerala has been obstructing the maintenance work of the dam. The farmers also blocked vehicles proceeding to Kerala alleging that the state was spreading misinformation about the safety of the dam.
Former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that Stalin has failed to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu in Mullaperiyar.