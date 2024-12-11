Amid tension over Mullaperiyar, Stalin to meet Pinarayi today evening

KOCHI: Amidst the tension prevailing in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border over conducting maintenance work at Mullaperiyar dam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will meet his Kerala counterpart at Kumarakom Lake Resort on Wednesday evening.

Stalin arrived at Kochi International Airport at 10.45 am on Wednesday and proceeded to Kumarakom where he will stay for the day. Stalin will inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial at Vaikom on Thursday and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function.

Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan, Public works minister E V Velu and minister for Information M P Saminathan will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The chief ministers of the southern states are meeting at a time tension is brewing in the state border over Kerala’s denial of permission to conduct maintenance work of Mullaperiyar dam.