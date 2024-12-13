Kannur ADM death: Presence of bloodstains raises suspicion, says wife

KOCHI: Emphasising the need for a CBI probe into the death of Naveen Babu, former ADM of Kannur, his wife Manjusha on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there is a possibility of homicide.

Advocate John S Ralph, counsel for Manjusha, argued that the inquest report indicates the presence of bloodstains on the undergarments of the deceased. There is no mention of any blood or stain in the postmortem findings. This discrepancy leaves the source of bloodstains on the undergarments unexplained, raising suspicion.

As the inquest was conducted before the postmortem, it was incumbent upon the investigating officer to seek clarification from the medical examiner regarding this observation. The possibility of the deceased sustaining internal injuries cannot be ruled out, said the counsel for the wife.

She alleged that in all cases of unnatural deaths, viscera are preserved and sent for toxicological analysis to rule out the possibility of poisoning. However, in this case, neither the viscera nor blood samples were preserved or submitted for examination.