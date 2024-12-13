Kannur ADM death: Presence of bloodstains raises suspicion, says wife

KOCHI: Emphasising the need for a CBI probe into the death of Naveen Babu, former ADM of Kannur, his wife Manjusha on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there is a possibility of homicide.
Advocate John S Ralph, counsel for Manjusha, argued that the inquest report indicates the presence of bloodstains on the undergarments of the deceased. There is no mention of any blood or stain in the postmortem findings. This discrepancy leaves the source of bloodstains on the undergarments unexplained, raising suspicion.
As the inquest was conducted before the postmortem, it was incumbent upon the investigating officer to seek clarification from the medical examiner regarding this observation. The possibility of the deceased sustaining internal injuries cannot be ruled out, said the counsel for the wife.
She alleged that in all cases of unnatural deaths, viscera are preserved and sent for toxicological analysis to rule out the possibility of poisoning. However, in this case, neither the viscera nor blood samples were preserved or submitted for examination.
According to the petitioner, a critical link, in this case, is Prashanth, whose alleged complaint regarding allegations of bribe to obtain NOC to start a petrol pump triggered the disparaging remarks made by the accused, P P Divya, during the farewell function arranged for the ADM.
Opposing the plea for a CBI probe, T A Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, argued that the petitioner failed to provide any evidence to prove the lapses on the part of the police in investigating the case. When asked about the stand of the CBI, the counsel for the agency said it is ready to follow the order of the court in the matter.
Crucial allegations
No mention of any blood or stain in the postmortem findings, as opposed to the inquest report
Possibility of the deceased sustaining internal injuries cannot be ruled out
Neither the viscera nor blood samples were preserved or submitted for toxicological analysis to rule out the possibility of poisoning