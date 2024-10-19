ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Focus shifts to ‘conspiracy’ angle

KANNUR: Following the removal of P.P. Divya from the presidency of the Kannur district panchayat, the focus has shifted to the alleged ‘conspiracy’ behind the events leading to the death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. Demands have emerged from various quarters to investigate the role of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, who was present at the farewell meeting where Divya reprimanded the ADM.
Extending support to Naveen’s family, the CPM Pathanamthitta committee stated on Friday that those involved in his death should be punished and called for a probe into the Kannur collector’s alleged role in the incident. CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu noted that there are allegations of a conspiracy behind the incident, with many believing that the collector is implicated. He mentioned that the timing of the ADM’s farewell function was changed from morning to evening.
CPM Konni area committee member and CITU state committee member Malayalapuzha Mohanan stated that the collector had invited Divya to the function and did not intervene while she was making her allegations at the event.
A revenue department staff member who attended the farewell function on October 14 confirmed to TNIE that it was the collector who informed Divya about the meeting. “None of the staff were aware that Divya would be attending the function. However, the collector and deputy collectors were aware of it. The collector met with Divya in the morning during an event, and they discussed the meeting. So, there is no doubt that Divya learned about this program from the collector,” the staffer told TNIE. He also confirmed that the collector was aware of the rift between Divya and Naveen.
“Divya arrived at the meeting with a crew from a local television channel, but the collector didn’t stop the media,” he added. There are also allegations that Divya herself ensured that other media outlets received visuals of her remarks against the ADM.
Meanwhile, Divya moved the Thalassery Sessions Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail after police booked her on charges of abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the IPC. In her plea, Divya stated that the district collector had informed her about the farewell function.
KSU Lodges Complaint with State Police Chief
It is reported that the collector has submitted a report stating that there has not been any irregularity on the part of the ADM in issuing the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump at Chengalayi in Kannur.
The records also indicate that there has not been any delay on the part of the ADM in issuing the NOC. Various departments, including revenue, fire and safety, and police, are involved in sanctioning a petrol pump. The police had raised some concerns about the petrol pump, which were later addressed by the town planning department. It is said that there was only a gap of six working days in giving the final sanction for the petrol pump.
Fr. Renoy Paul, who leased the land to Prasanthan, stated that the latter had described the ADM as a straightforward person. “Prasanthan didn’t mention anything about a demand for a bribe,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, the KSU has filed a complaint with the State Police Chief, demanding a comprehensive probe into the issues that led to the ADM’s death. In the complaint, KSU state vice-president P. Muhammad Shammas emphasized that the role of the collector in this matter should also be investigated.
The complaint noted that Divya’s husband, V.P. Ajith, and Prasanthan have been working at Pariyaram Medical College for a long time. Shammas alleged that there are reasons to suspect the involvement of others who are using Prasanthan as a cover. Revenue Minister K. Rajan told reporters that if any complaint arises, there will be a probe against the collector.