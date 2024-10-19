ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Focus shifts to ‘conspiracy’ angle

KANNUR: Following the removal of P.P. Divya from the presidency of the Kannur district panchayat, the focus has shifted to the alleged ‘conspiracy’ behind the events leading to the death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. Demands have emerged from various quarters to investigate the role of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, who was present at the farewell meeting where Divya reprimanded the ADM.

Extending support to Naveen’s family, the CPM Pathanamthitta committee stated on Friday that those involved in his death should be punished and called for a probe into the Kannur collector’s alleged role in the incident. CPM Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu noted that there are allegations of a conspiracy behind the incident, with many believing that the collector is implicated. He mentioned that the timing of the ADM’s farewell function was changed from morning to evening.

CPM Konni area committee member and CITU state committee member Malayalapuzha Mohanan stated that the collector had invited Divya to the function and did not intervene while she was making her allegations at the event.

A revenue department staff member who attended the farewell function on October 14 confirmed to TNIE that it was the collector who informed Divya about the meeting. “None of the staff were aware that Divya would be attending the function. However, the collector and deputy collectors were aware of it. The collector met with Divya in the morning during an event, and they discussed the meeting. So, there is no doubt that Divya learned about this program from the collector,” the staffer told TNIE. He also confirmed that the collector was aware of the rift between Divya and Naveen.

“Divya arrived at the meeting with a crew from a local television channel, but the collector didn’t stop the media,” he added. There are also allegations that Divya herself ensured that other media outlets received visuals of her remarks against the ADM.

Meanwhile, Divya moved the Thalassery Sessions Court on Friday seeking anticipatory bail after police booked her on charges of abetment of suicide under Section 108 of the IPC. In her plea, Divya stated that the district collector had informed her about the farewell function.