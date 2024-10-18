Kerala Governor terms ADM Naveen Babu's death as 'tragic'; to seek report from govt if needed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu as 'tragic' and 'unfortunate', Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that he will seek a report from the state government on the matter if required.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Friday, Arif Mohammed Khan said that It was 'very unfortunate' that someone who has served the state for a long time died following such 'tragic circumstances'. A family member of the ADM has already filed a complaint against Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. "It was not proper to 'jump the gun ' on the police investigation currently. Let the whole investigation be completed. We will then come to know what has happened," he added.

Khan further said that he wished to meet the family members of the deceased ADM to offer his condolences.