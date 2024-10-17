P P Divya booked for abetment in ADM Naveen Babu’s death

KANNUR: A case has been filed against Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Police have registered a case against Divya on charges of abetment to suicide, invoking several non-bailable sections, including 194 BNSS to 108 BNS and 174 CrPC to 306, which carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.
Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence in Kannur on Tuesday, a day after corruption allegations were levelled against him by Divya during his farewell ceremony. Following the incident, the investigation, led by the Kannur Town Station House Officer (SHO), has recorded Divya's statement.
The police are also planning to extend their investigation to Pathanamthitta. Naveen Babu’s family had already lodged a formal complaint against Divya, alleging her role in his death. In a related development, V.P. Dulkhifil, a Kozhikode District Panchayat member, has filed a complaint against Divya with the local government bodies' ombudsman.