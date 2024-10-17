Kannur ADM’s death: Complaint against P P Divya, protesters seek action

KANNUR: The brother of deceased ADM Naveen Babu has complained with the Kannur Town Police, demanding that a case be registered against district panchayat president P P Divya and Prasanth who raised allegations against the late officer. Police, however, clarified that the complaint will be investigated alongside the primary case registered for unnatural death.

The police investigation, led by Kannur Town Station House Officer (SHO) Sreejith Koderi, is under way. The investigation team collected statements from revenue officials who participated in a programme to give farewell to Naveen Babu on October 14.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have intensified protests demanding Divya’s resignation. Youth Congress, Youth League, and BJP activists took out protest marches to Divya’s residence, where clashes with police turned violent. Meanwhile, CPM workers set up a camp outside Divya’s house to shield her. Protesters were eventually arrested and dispersed. BJP also organised a hartal within Kannur Corporation limits over the issue.

Service organisations, including KGMO and the NGO Union, also joined the protests. The Kerala Gazetted Officers Association has called for a judicial inquiry into the matter. Separately, the NGO Union at Kannur Government Medical College submitted a complaint to the principal, urging action against Prashanth for running a private business while holding a government position.