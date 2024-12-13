Panayampadam stretch accident-prone: Kerala MVD

KOCHI: The section of the Kozhikode-Palakkad national highway in Panayampadam, near Mannarkkad, where four students were killed after a speeding cement-laden lorry veered off course and toppled over them on Thursday evening, is known to be accident-prone.

In fact, an IIT study had recommended “urgent safety measures” on the stretch that authorities have only partially implemented.

A special team of the motor vehicles department (MVD), led by Palakkad RTO Mujib C U, inspected the site and the vehicles involved soon after the shocking accident.

“Our initial investigation has revealed that another speeding truck, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, brushed this lorry, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. We’ve gathered evidence. We’ve also collected CCTV images from the section.

A minor collision might have triggered the accident. The driver may have slammed the brakes and the situation could have been made worse by hydroplaning, when a vehicle’s tyres lose contact with the road over pools of water,” Mujib told TNIE.

The second lorry, which also contributed to the mishap, has been taken into custody,” he added.

“We inspected the condition of the vehicle that overturned. Its freight load was within permissible limits and the tyres were also not in bad condition. We are conducting additional investigations,” the officer said.

After identifying the section as a black spot, MVD asked the IIT to conduct a study. The result was a report with safety suggestions.

“The 22-page report included short- and long-term measures. We carried out the short-term suggestions, including milling the stretch. The District Road Safety Council (DRSC) discussed and approved the long-term measures, which we are about to implement.

We’ll implement the ‘temporary traffic calming method’ on a war footing. It will be taken up at the meeting convened by the district collector on Friday,” Mujib said.

Local residents blocked traffic on the stretch soon after the accident, alleging laxity on the part of authorities in taking up safety measures on a timely basis.

Many cited unscientific road construction as a key reason for frequent mishaps and alleged that authorities haven’t paid heed to their previous requests. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar said he has sought a report on the mishap and would initiate action based on it.