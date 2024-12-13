Samastha Kerala feud continues

KOZHIKODE: The internal feud in Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul is simmering with both factions coming up with their explanation on what actually transpired at the mushawara meeting in Kozhikode on Wednesday.
Mushawara member Bahaudeen Nadvi confirmed reports that Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal had walked out of the meeting, protesting against the ‘insubordination’ of another mushawara member Umar Faizi Mukkam.
Nadvi said Thangal asked Faizi to keep away from the meeting as mushawara was discussing the allegations against him.
“I opined that Faizi should go out of the meeting as directed by the president. But Faizi said he will not heed to what thieves are saying. On hearing this, Thangal walked out of the meeting,” Nadvi said, adding that Faizi’s act amounted to insubordination.
He expressed the hope that there will be disciplinary action against Faizi. Nadvi added he does not agree with the content of the press release issued in the name of Samastha leaders denying the developments.
Meanwhile, Faizi said Thangal did not walk out of the meeting, but he actually went for having food. It is normal for the leaders to take a break during the meetings. Moreover, it was Thangal who briefed mediapersons after the meeting, he said.
He clarified that he used the words ‘thieves’ against those who handed over letters containing baseless allegations against him. “It was not mentioned against anyone in the mushawara,” he said. Faizi added that Nadvi’s act of divulging the details of the discussion in the meeting was inappropriate.