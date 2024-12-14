IAF bills Kerala for airlifting during Wayanad landslides

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state has been demanding the Centre to provide financial assistance over the Wayanad landslide, the Air Force has asked the state government to pay the bill for rescue operations during the landslide.

The IAF has sent a `132.62 crore bill to the state government for the airlifting and rescue activities conducted by the force during the landslide. The IAF bill was sent to the chief secretary. The first day’s expense, on 30 August, was `8.91 crore. The total expense for the rescue operation in Wayanad was `69.65 crore.

The bill also includes the charge for the rescue operations during the 2018 floods. It is a regular practice for the IAF to bill state governments for disaster rescue activities. The state government had earlier paid over `100 crore for airlifting people and goods transportation during the 2018 floods.

The Armed Forces provide assistance to state governments under the ‘Instructions on aid to Civil Authority by the Armed Forces - 1970’.