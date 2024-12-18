Cabinet accepts recommendation of screening panel to promote Ajith Kumar as DGP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendation of the screening committee to bestow DGP rank to controversial IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar, who is now heading the armed battalions.

Ajith will be promoted to the DGP grade by July next year when a vacancy arises after the retirement of State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

The screening committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, State Police Chief and the Vigilance Director that met recently had decided to promote Ajith to DGP grade. The committee felt that since he has no cases pending against him as of now and is not under suspension, there is no justification for withholding the elevation.

Ajith has been mired in controversy after P V Anvar MLA came up with a slew of allegations against him. The Nilambur MLA had alleged that Ajith was connected to gold smuggling racket and he had amassed a huge wealth beyond his means of income.

The police had constituted a high-level team led by the State Police Chief to inquire about the allegations. The inquiry team concluded that the allegations were not backed by evidence. Allegations regarding amassment of wealth are now being probed by the Vigilance.