Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad arrives in Kerala

KOCHI: Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad landed in Kerala on Tuesday on his maiden visit to the state after being ordained cardinal. Upon arrival, he expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers, love and blessings.

The 51-year-old was ordained cardinal by Pope Francis on December 7, at a ceremony held at the famous St Peter’s Basilica. He was among the 21 new cardinals from various countries to be inducted at the ceremony that was attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world.

Meanwhile, interacting with reporters, Koovakkad said the Pope might visit Kerala after 2025. “This is because of the Jubilee Year celebrations announced by the Catholic Church. Extensive celebrations have been arranged in Rome in 2025,” he said, adding that a visit by the Pope in the near future could not be ruled out. “We can hope and pray for that,” he said.

The appointment of Koovakad, who hails from the Archdiocese of Changanassery, takes the total number of Indian cardinals to six. Koovakad has been organising Pope Francis’ international trips since 2020.