Consider excluding Rs 120 cr from airlift charges: Kerala HC to Centre

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre whether it can exclude around Rs 120 crore from the Rs 132 crore demanded as airlift charges for rescue operations carried out by the IAF in the state since 2006.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Easwaran S said if the Rs 120 crore was freed up in this manner, the amount can be utilised immediately for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims in Wayanad.

The bench asked the Centre to consider giving permission to temporarily free up the Rs 120 crore and relaxing the NDRF/SDRF norms so that the amount can be utilised for the rehabilitation purpose.

"It is for a noble cause, so the central government should not have a problem," the court said and listed the matter on January 10, 2025 to await the Centre's response on the aspect.

During the hearing, the bench also said that the sending of the bill of Rs 132 crore as airlift charges in October right after the state sought financial assistance from the Centre for rehabilitation of Wayanad, was a "psychological move".

"Remove all these psychological things," the bench said.

A demand of Rs 132 crore has been raised upon the Kerala government by the Defence Ministry for rescue operations carried out by the IAF in the state from 2006 and after the devastating landslides that wiped away three villages in Wayanad district.

A letter dated October 22, 2024 with the subject -- settlement of outstanding airlift charges -- was received by the office of then chief secretary of the state V Venu on November 2, 2024 and contains tabulated data of the bills "not cleared" by the Kerala government for the rescue work carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF).