Experts call for stricter road safety measures amidst surge in road accidents in Kerala

KOCHI: Series of fatal road accidents have shook the state in recent days. Even more distressing is the loss of young lives in the mishaps.

While external factors like road conditions are a reason, an analysis of road accident statistics shows reckless driving and carelessness have doused the hopes of many families in the state, with the tragic bus-car collision in Alappuzha in which six MBBS students died serving as a classic instance.

Experts now call for initiating a series of measures that include the inclusion of ‘road safety’ as a topic in the school curriculum of small children itself, continued monitoring of young drivers for a specific period even after receiving the licence, and strict enforcement of speed restrictions as per the topography and road conditions.

In fact, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) rolled out the ‘Road Safety Youth Leadership Programme’ aimed at inculcating a ‘road culture’ among youths. It failed to yield desired results, leading to calls for including ‘road safety’ lessons right from junior classes.

“Under the programme, we provided awareness classes and training to students of 100 schools in Kerala, but the feedback was that it failed to cut accidents involving young drivers. We can’t bring in a sudden change, rather the ‘road safety’ lessons should be imparted from a young age itself. Unlike the earlier generation, the psychology of the children now is completely different. The exposure of technology, especially mobile games like car racing and all, is influencing their thoughts. Many consider getting a driving licence as getting a free hand for rash and reckless driving,” said Dr Samson Mathew, director, NATPAC.

Road accident victims largely comprise young people in the productive age. Around 60.5% of the victims are those aged 18-25, 26-35, and 36-45, according to the data provided by the Department of Economics and Statistics.

“There should be a probation period for fresh licence holders. In the Alappuzha incident, the teenager behind the wheels had received licence just four months back. During the probation period, there should be a set of restrictions like an experienced person accompanying the new driver, or speed limits. This will help them be mature drivers and drive responsibly,” said Dr Samson, a professor with NIT Trichy who is on deputation as the NATPAC director.