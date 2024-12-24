CPM district conferences in Kerala witness shift of power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM district conferences set in motion ahead of the state conference could well signal the end of the Pinarayi era in the party and the dawn of the next generation led by state secretary M V Govindan.

The smooth transfer of power from Pinarayi to Govindan was evident during the campaign phase in the last two assembly by-elections. However, the bigger political picture has become clearer with the start of the district conferences, especially the Thiruvananthapuram conference, where Govindan emerged as the sole leader who now calls the shots within the party.

Addressing delegates at the end of the discussion at the district conference, the state secretary called upon the party cadre to raise their voices against police aggression, if necessary and justifiable. This is a clear shift from the position the CPM had taken after the first Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016. Govindan, who is tightening his grip on the organisation, also informed his party comrades, for the first time, that E P Jayarajan was removed as LDF convener for his failure in discharging duties.