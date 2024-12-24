CPM district conferences in Kerala witness shift of power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM district conferences set in motion ahead of the state conference could well signal the end of the Pinarayi era in the party and the dawn of the next generation led by state secretary M V Govindan.
The smooth transfer of power from Pinarayi to Govindan was evident during the campaign phase in the last two assembly by-elections. However, the bigger political picture has become clearer with the start of the district conferences, especially the Thiruvananthapuram conference, where Govindan emerged as the sole leader who now calls the shots within the party.
Addressing delegates at the end of the discussion at the district conference, the state secretary called upon the party cadre to raise their voices against police aggression, if necessary and justifiable. This is a clear shift from the position the CPM had taken after the first Pinarayi Vijayan government came to power in 2016. Govindan, who is tightening his grip on the organisation, also informed his party comrades, for the first time, that E P Jayarajan was removed as LDF convener for his failure in discharging duties.
Govindan’s statement gains significance in view of severe criticism that came up against the police and the home department in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the district conference. Area and local conferences across the state had witnessed criticism against the police.
“If the police make political intervention in issues, we have to face them politically,” Govindan said.
“Don’t think that our government being in power is an obstacle to intervene. We had faced the police even when we were out of power. We will never accept politically motivated moves by the police. There is no prohibition in intervening for righteous issues,” he said.
The state secretary said the party had earlier asked workers and leaders not to intervene in law and order-related affairs as there was criticism that CPM was controlling the police. “However, it doesn’t mean you can’t intervene on justifiable issues.
Our workers and leaders used to contact police stations over the phone. When you telephone the station, there is no assurance that your demands will be considered. Whereas, Congress and BJP workers go and meet the officers directly. There is always liaison between a section in the police and the Congress-BJP,” he added.
At the conference, criticism arose against placing ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the seniority list. Pinarayi, who attended the conference for two days, noted the points.
“The party now realises that it is time to address the core issues,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE. “Pinarayi is slowly giving up responsibilities as M V Govindan is taking control of the situation. This is a smooth transformation,” he said.
The Palakkad and Chelakkara by-elections were also fought by the party under the leadership of Govindan even as Pinarayi was the star campaigner.