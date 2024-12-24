CSI Church toughens stance on implementation of Kerala Forest Amendment Bill

KOTTAYAM: Amid growing public outcry over the proposed Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Church of South India (CSI) has decided to press ahead with the demand to implement the Bill.

In the latest development, the CSI Church has made a public representation in support of the Bill, endorsed by six bishops of the Church. The church’s representation has called on the government to pass the Bill without watering down its provisions and enforce it with unwavering dedication. The representation emphasises that by doing so, Kerala can lead the way in sustainable forest management and inspire a global movement towards ecological responsibility.

The representation highlights the vital importance of Kerala’s forests, not just as natural resources, but as essential components of biodiversity, climate stability, and ecological balance. “The destruction of these forests would put countless species at risk and jeopardise the future of human communities. The Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is seen as a beacon of hope in changing this destructive course,” it stated.

Those who endorsed the statement include Bishop Emeritus Thomas Samuel, former CSI moderator Thomas K Oommen, Bishop of CSI Malabar diocese and Bishop in-charge South Kerala diocese Royce Manoj Victor, Bishop of CSI East Kerala Diocese and Bishop in-charge of CSI Kollam Kottarakara diocese V S Francis, Bishop Emeritus Oommen George and Bishop of CSI Madhya Kerala diocese and Bishop in-charge CSI Cochin diocese Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian.

The bishops have put forth a series of recommendations to address key environmental issues. These recommendations include the enforcement of robust legislation, with stringent provisions that leave no room for exploitation.