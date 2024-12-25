NCC directorate announces inquiry after 80 students suffer food poisoning at camp in Kerala

KOCHI: In the backdrop of suspected food poisoning at an NCC camp held at the KMM Arts and Science College in Thrikkakara, the NCC directorate has appointed a committee to carry out an urgent inquiry into the incident. The committee will be headed by NCC Group Commander Brigadier Suresh G.

Meanwhile, the camp, which was attended by around 600 cadets from various colleges in the state, was shut down on Tuesday. On Monday evening, nearly 80 students were admitted to various hospitals after reporting diarrhoea symptoms.

They were discharged by Tuesday morning. The students were at the camp for the past three days. “The camp will resume on December 26 after a two-day holiday,” NCC additional director general said in a statement.

Following the mass hospitalisation, local residents and the parents of students held protests at the college.

“The parents and a few local residents arrived at the college after they came to know about the incident and launched a protest in front of the college. The camp was cancelled and the students were sent back home,” said an official with the Thrikkakara municipality.