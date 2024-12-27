BJP liberal on tenure, K Surendran hopeful

KOCHI: The liberal approach adopted by the BJP national leadership in granting its mandalam presidents a second term has ignited hopes for state president K Surendran.

During an online meeting on Thursday, central observer and Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan favoured allowing a second term for mandalam presidents who have not crossed the age bar. She reasoned that leaders elected in 2020 were unable to function for two years due to Covid restrictions. So, the period they served after expiry of term could not be seen as a second term. The Surendran group feels the relaxation is applicable to the state president too.

However, dissenting factions have approached the central unit alleging that Surendran’s leadership has weakened the party at the grassroots. They say the decision to split district committees and forming 30 organisational districts was not discussed in the party, and will adversely affect its functioning. A senior leader said the decision was not discussed with Suresh Gopi, V Muraleedharan, Rajiv Chandrasekhar and Sobha Surendran who significantly raised the party’s vote share in the Lok Sabha election this May.