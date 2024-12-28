In an unusual move, suspended IAS officer seeks ‘clarification’ from Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The war within the IAS ranks in the state has further intensified with suspended officer Prasanth N demanding a seven-point clarification from the chief secretary in response to the charge memo issued against him earlier this month.

The unprecedented move came after Prasanth was suspended from the post of special secretary, agriculture department, last month for his social media posts against his senior and additional chief secretary A Jayathilak and former industries director K Gopalakrishnan. Prasanth had earlier served a legal notice through his counsel to chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and the two IAS officers.

The charge memo issued to Prasanth had included screenshots of the ‘objectionable’ comments he allegedly made on Facebook. The IAS officer has maintained that the suo motu nature of this disciplinary action, particularly based on unauthenticated, photoshopped and selectively included screenshots, raises serious concerns about the procedural propriety of the process. Prasanth sought to know from the chief secretary why a charge memo was issued when no formal complaint has been lodged either by Jayathilak or Gopalakrishnan against the Facebook posts.

He also pointed out that he sought no explanation or clarification before issuing the charge memo and the suspension order. The IAS officer sought to know whether the authenticity of the screenshots of the social media posts was ascertained and whether they were procured through competent channels. He also asked how the government could confirm that the screenshots were not tampered with or altered.