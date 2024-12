KOCHI: The CBI court in Kochi on Saturday found 14 people, including former CPM MLA K V Kunhiraman, guilty of murdering Youth Congress leaders Sarath Lal P K, 23, and Kripesh, 19, at Periya in Kasaragod on February 17, 2019, a case that came to be known as the Periya twin murders. As many as 10 people were acquitted.

A Peethambaran (former CPM Periya local committee member), K Manikandan (Kanhangad block panchayat president), K V Kunhiraman (former Udma MLA and CPM Kasaragod district secretariat member), Raghavan Velutholy alias Raghavan Nair (former CPM Pakkam local secretary), besides Saji C George, Suresh K M, Anil Kumar K alias Abu, Gijin Gangadharan, Shrirag R alias Kuttu, Aswin A alias Appu, Subeesh alias Mani, Ranjith T alias Appu, A Surendran alias Vishnu Sura, and K V Bhaskaran (all CPM sympathisers), have been convicted.

The court will announce the sentence on January 3. The acquitted persons are Murali A, Pradeep alias Kuttan, Manikandan B, Balakrishnan N, Madhu A alias Sastha Madhu, Reji Varghese, Hariprasad A, Rajesh P alias Raju, Gopa Kumar V alias Gopan Velutholy and Sandeep P V alias Sandeep Velutholy.

The murder was committed in retaliation to an attack on first accused Peethambaran and co-accused Surendran on January 5, 2019, by Sarath and others at Kalliot in Kasaragod following a clash between KSU and SFI members.

After Sarath was released from jail in the assault case, Peethambaran and Gijin Gangadharan, a schoolmate who nursed a grudge against him, decided to retaliate. Sarath and Kripesh were waylaid and attacked by eight men beside the Kalliot-Thannithode road that passes by the arecanut plantation owned by Gijin’s family.

Victims’ parents welcome verdict

Parents and relatives of deceased Sarath Lal and Kripresh, who were present at the CBI court to witness the proceedings, welcomed the verdict.

“We cannot be happy as our sons were murdered by CPM leaders and party workers. However, the verdict is a relief for us. All the accused could have been found guilty in the case. We will request CBI to file an appeal in the higher court against the acquittal of 10 persons in the case.

The verdict should be a lesson to the CPM which has no mercy in taking the lives of innocent people. We thank the people of Kerala, CBI and judiciary for supporting us,” Sarath Lal’s father Sathyanarayanan said.

According to Kripesh’s father Krishnan P V, the verdict is a major blow to the violent politics of CPM. “We hope that the verdict will deter CPM party workers from murdering others for political interest. We hope that persons found guilty will get a deserving sentence,” he said.