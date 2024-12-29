Periya twin-murder case: Setback for CBI as court acquits 6 of 10 persons charged by agency

KOCHI: The verdict in the Periya twin murder case is a setback to the CBI as six of the 10 persons arraigned by the agency were acquitted by the court.

The CBI court also allowed four of the six accused in the case to continue on bail till the announcement of the sentence on January 3, despite strong objections raised by the agency. The four accused including former CPM MLA K V Kunhiraman could get a punishment of up to seven years’ imprisonment.

The state government had challenged the High Court’s decision to allow a CBI investigation in the Periya case before the Supreme Court. After taking over the probe, the central agency arraigned 10 more persons accused in the case.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet against 14 CPM workers in the case viz., A Surendran, Madhu A, Reji Varghese, Hariprasad A, Rajesh P, K V Kunhiraman, Raghavan Velutholy, K V Bhaskaran, Gopa Kumar V, Sandeep P V.

Of these Madhu, Reji, Hariprasad, Rajesh, Gopa Kumar and Sandeep were acquitted by the court. They were identified as key conspirators by the CBI. Four persons including Kunhiraman were found guilty after they forcefully rescued the second accused Saji George from Bekal Police Station.

They were found guilty of an offence under IPC Section 225 (obstructing lawful apprehension of accused) which can attract a punishment of up to seven years of imprisonment.

“We have no complaints regarding the CBI probe. Only because of the investigation, the accused persons could be found guilty. A majority of accused could have been acquitted, if the Crime Branch had presented adequate evidence in the court,” Krishnan, father of Kripesh said.