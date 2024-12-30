Case registered against organisers as MLA Uma Thomas continues to be on ventilator support after stage fall

KOCHI: Police have filed a case against Oscar Events and Mrudangavision, the organizers of the mega dance event at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Uma Thomas, MLA, sustained serious injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high dais on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara continues to be on ventilator support as of Monday morning, even as the special medical team conducts another CT scan to assess her progress.

“Another CT scan is being done this morning (Monday) to determine whether the bleeding has stopped and to assess the extent of internal injury. An update on her condition will be provided by 11 a.m.,” said a hospital spokesperson.

An expert medical team from Kottayam Medical College has joined the team of specialists at the city hospital. While the doctors have ruled out emergency surgery, the team has drained the accumulated blood.

A CT scan conducted last night revealed a Grade 2 Diffuse Axonal Injury (a moderate traumatic brain injury) along with fractures to the nasal bone and skull.