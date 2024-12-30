Case registered against organisers as MLA Uma Thomas continues to be on ventilator support after stage fall

KOCHI: Police have filed a case against Oscar Events and Mrudangavision, the organizers of the mega dance event at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Uma Thomas, MLA, sustained serious injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high dais on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara continues to be on ventilator support as of Monday morning, even as the special medical team conducts another CT scan to assess her progress.
“Another CT scan is being done this morning (Monday) to determine whether the bleeding has stopped and to assess the extent of internal injury. An update on her condition will be provided by 11 a.m.,” said a hospital spokesperson.
An expert medical team from Kottayam Medical College has joined the team of specialists at the city hospital. While the doctors have ruled out emergency surgery, the team has drained the accumulated blood.
A CT scan conducted last night revealed a Grade 2 Diffuse Axonal Injury (a moderate traumatic brain injury) along with fractures to the nasal bone and skull.
Case charged against organisers
The Palarivattom police have filed a case against the event management company Oscar Events and the organizers Mrudangavision under various sections of the law.
“We’ve lodged charges under Section 125 of the BNS Act (acts done rashly or negligently that endanger human life or personal safety), Section 125(B) (same offense with imprisonment up to three months), Section 3(5) of the BMS Act (several persons involved in an offense), and Section 118(E) of the KPA Act (penalty for causing grievous violation of public order or danger)," said a police official.
Uma Thomas sustained serious injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high dais at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where she had arrived to attend a mega dance program.
The freak accident occurred around 6:20 p.m., as Uma Thomas was proceeding toward the dais. The mishap happened before the inauguration of the dance event, which was attended by Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian.
"The MLA was proceeding to sit at one side of the front row. Suddenly, she greeted someone from the dais where Minister Saji Cherian and other dignitaries were seated. As she began to move, only a small area, about 1.5 feet, separated the pavilion from the drop at one end. She suddenly lost balance and held onto the ribbon barricade, which gave way," said Martin, an official from Doordarshan who was present at the spot.