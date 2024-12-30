MLA Uma Thomas to remain on ventilator support for few more days

KOCHI: Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara, will remain on ventilator support for a few more days after the latest CT scan revealed serious lung injuries and a resulting infection.

"Her overall health condition remains status quo, including the brain injury and the internal bleeding. Her condition has not worsened, which is a good sign. However, our challenge is now aspiration-induced lung injury, which requires her to remain in the ventilator for a few more days. Meanwhile, we have started antibiotics to treat the lung infection," said Dr Krishnanunni Polakulath, medical director of Renai Medicity, where she's undergoing the treatment.

The blood bleeding from her nose and mouth accumulated in her lungs, below 200 ml, and she also suffered a rib fracture during the fall.