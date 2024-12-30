Kerala

MLA Uma Thomas to remain on ventilator support for few more days

Uma Thomas is taking medication for heart disease, which has caused the blood to bleed profusely. However, doctors have described her overall health condition as "stable."
Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara assembly.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: Uma Thomas, the Congress MLA representing Thrikkakara, will remain on ventilator support for a few more days after the latest CT scan revealed serious lung injuries and a resulting infection.

"Her overall health condition remains status quo, including the brain injury and the internal bleeding. Her condition has not worsened, which is a good sign. However, our challenge is now aspiration-induced lung injury, which requires her to remain in the ventilator for a few more days. Meanwhile, we have started antibiotics to treat the lung infection," said Dr Krishnanunni Polakulath, medical director of Renai Medicity, where she's undergoing the treatment.

The blood bleeding from her nose and mouth accumulated in her lungs, below 200 ml, and she also suffered a rib fracture during the fall.

"Yesterday (on Sunday) she developed a clot on one side of the lungs due to the blood that got aspirated. Dr Jayakumar, who led the team from Kottayam Medical College, and the medical team removed the same by inserting a tube last night itself, which stabilized her condition," he added.

Uma Thomas is taking medication for heart disease, which has caused the blood to bleed profusely. However, doctors have described her overall health condition as "stable."

An expert medical team from the Kottayam Medical College joined the team of specialists at the city hospital last night. A CT scan last night revealed Grade 2 Diffuse Afonso injury ( a moderate traumatic brain injury), and fractures to the nasal bone and skull.

