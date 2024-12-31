Maharashtra minister's Pakistan remark on Kerala highly inflammatory, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's remark, labelling Kerala as 'mini Pakistan', as highly inflammatory and condemnable.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the BJP minister's remarks show the basic attitude of the Sangh Parivar forces towards the state.

"The Sangh Parivar believes it can isolate those geographical areas, where it does not have influence, by othering them and indulging in hate speech. Such remarks are an offshoot of such beliefs," Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister said the Maharashtra minister who indulged in hate speech has no right to continue in his post. He added that it was surprising that the party that rules the nation is silent about the minister who has violated his oath of office and insulted the country's constitution.