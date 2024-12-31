Kerala

Maharashtra minister's Pakistan remark on Kerala highly inflammatory, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the BJP minister's remarks show the basic attitude of the Sangh Parivar forces towards the state.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan(File Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's remark, labelling Kerala as 'mini Pakistan', as highly inflammatory and condemnable.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the BJP minister's remarks show the basic attitude of the Sangh Parivar forces towards the state.

"The Sangh Parivar believes it can isolate those geographical areas, where it does not have influence, by othering them and indulging in hate speech. Such remarks are an offshoot of such beliefs," Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister said the Maharashtra minister who indulged in hate speech has no right to continue in his post. He added that it was surprising that the party that rules the nation is silent about the minister who has violated his oath of office and insulted the country's constitution.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
'Communal remarks made by CPIM now being adopted by BJP at national level': Congress on Rane's 'Pakistan' comment
Nitesh Rane
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Pakistan remark

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com