Police add non-bailable offence to case involving MLA Uma Thomas's accidental fall

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday added a non-bailable offence of attempted culpable homicide to the case involving MLA Uma Thomas's severe injuries from a fall off the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi during a dance event. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities decided to include this charge under BNS Section 110.

According to Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner K S Sudarsan, the decision was taken after evaluating evidence collected during the probe. "We gathered evidence which revealed that the accused committed the non-bailable offence. We have filed a report at the court. We have included section 110 of BNS for an attempt to commit culpable homicide in the case, "Sudarsan said.

Initially, bailable offences were charged in the case under Section 125 of the BNS Act (acts done rashly or negligently that endanger human life or personal safety), Section 125(B) (same offence with imprisonment up to three months), Section 3(5) (several persons involved in an offence), and Section 118(E) of the Kerala Police Act (the penalty for causing a grievous violation of public order or danger).

Three accused persons including the event manager were granted bail from the police station after their arrest was recorded on Monday and Tuesday. The police have to approach the court to cancel their bail.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday considered anticipatory bail petitions filed by prime accused persons M Nigosh Kumar, MD of Mridangavision and PAS Janesh proprietor of Oscar Events. The court sought a report from the police into the incident. The court decided to consider the petitions again on January 3.