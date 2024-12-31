Congress MLA Uma Thomas shows signs of recovery, remains on ventilator support

KOCHI: The health condition of Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas has improved, and she was able to recogniSe and greet her children in the intensive care unit of the city hospital where she is being treated, according to the latest medical bulletin issued on Tuesday morning.

“She is showing gradual improvement and responding to the treatment being administered for the injuries suffered on the head and the spinal cord… However, the lung injury is still serious in nature though there is a light improvement,” Dr Krishnaunni Polakulath, Medical Director of Renai Medicity.

As part of her treatment, doctors reduced the sedation dosage at 7 am on Tuesday after Uma Thomas responded positively to their instructions and was able to recognize her children, Vivek and Vishnu.

“This was done to assess the condition of brain and consciousness. She could recognise her children and greeted them even as she remains on the ventilator inside the ICU. This is a sign of improvement in her overall health condition,” he said.

However, the fracture to the ribs and the severe lung injury would require intensive treatment for some time. Even as the condition of her vitals is stable, she would have to be on ventilator support for a few more days.