Safety lapses blamed for MLA’s accident at Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

KOCHI: Serious safety lapses led to the accident that caused grievous injuries to Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas while attending a mega dance event at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, said police.

The Palarivattom police on Monday registered a case against the event organisers and contractor who built the dais at the stadium gallery.

After interrogation, the police recorded the arrest of Krishnakumar, manager of event management firm Oscar Events. He was later released on bail. The Thrissur-based firm had organised the event for Mridanga Vision on Sunday.

Uma suffered serious injuries after she fell from a height of 15ft at the stadium. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said the preliminary probe indicated lapses on the part of organisers.

“The probe revealed that certain terms and conditions stated in the agreement made between Mridangavision and the GCDA for hiring the stadium were not followed. We are in touch with other departments to check whether the organisers had taken their permission. We are conducting a detailed probe by coordinating with other government departments. The forensic team and structural engineers of PWD checked the stadium. All aspects of the safety lapses will be checked,” Vimaladitya told reporters on Monday.

Krishnakumar was the signatory on the agreement between Mridangavision and GCDA. Mridanga Vision managing director is Nighosh Kumar.

The police interrogated Krishnakumar, Mridanga Vision CEO Shameer Abdul Rasheem and Mulanthuruthy native Benny, who built the stage.

“We have registered a case against the organisers and the contractor who built the stage. Currently, bailable offences are charged against the accused persons. Once more evidence emerges during the course of probe, we will decide on slapping more charges against them,” Vimaladitya said.

Police sources said the organisers had not taken permission from GCDA to install a dais on the gallery. Even after the accident, the event continued without enough security measures, they said.