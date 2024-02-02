Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre's cuts on grants, state's borrowing limits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legislative assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging the Centre to end its 'anti-democratic' practice of treating the states as subordinate units and to desist from slashing the state's borrowing limits and withholding grants.

The resolution, introduced by Finance Minister KN Balagopal, was considered as 'unanimously' adopted as no changes were made to its contents.

However, Opposition MLAs were not present in the Assembly when it was passed as they had staged a walkout earlier.

In the resolution, the Assembly reminded that while the Union government had absolute authority over subjects in the Union list, the Constitution has given the state too had absolute authority in matters included in the state list.