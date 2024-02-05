Court order on puja at Gyanvapi worrying, say IUML and Samastha

KOZHIKODE: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema have expressed concern over the court order that gave permission to offer pooja at the Gyanvapi Masjid.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and Samastha president Syed Muhammd Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said the Muslims should oppose the move through legal means.

Addressing the concluding function of the 35th-anniversary celebration of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) here on Sunday, Sadiq Ali Thangal said every religion has its own places of worship. Indian law stipulates that only the particular religion’s rituals should be performed in the place of worship owned by the religion, he said.

“Indian Constitution has given the freedom for every religion to perform the rituals of that religion. Ritual in a place of worship should be performed according to the stipulation of the religion and not the ones followed by other religions” he said.