Exalogic case: SFIO carries out search at CMRL office

KOCHI : The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Monday carried out a search at the corporate office of the Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd (CMRL) in Aluva as it commenced its probe into the affairs of Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T.

It is learnt the officials checked the documents related to the alleged payments made by the company to Veena and her firm. CMRL managing director Sasidharan Kartha was present at the time of the search, which began around 9am.

A six-member team headed by SFIO deputy director M Arun Prasad is probing the matter.

Exalogic has been in the eye of a storm after the Registrar of Companies (RoC) came out with a preliminary report pointing out major violations in its transactions with Kochi-based CMRL.