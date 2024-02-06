Pro-Godse remark: ABVP members demand action Kerala professor

KOZHIKODE : A day after a case was registered, following a complaint lodged by SFI activists, against a professor with the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) for her Facebook comment expressing pride in Nathuram Godse for having assassinated Mahatma Gandhi and thereby saving the country, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burned a photo of Godse in front of the campus on Monday.
ABVP members marched to the campus, demanding action against Shaija Andavan, a mechanical engineering professor. After the march, ABVP leaders said they condemn Godse. “This is the stand taken by the RSS and the ABVP all along,” said Yadhu Krishnan, an ABVP national executive council member.
To reporters’ queries on Godse being an RSS worker, he said Godse had left the organisation saying that the Hinduism of RSS was not enough.
Yadhu Krishnan said the banning of RSS after Gandhi’s assassination was a result of propaganda. “The Kapoor Commission report had said the organisation had no role in Gandhi’s assassination. Gandhi is a person who visited RSS shakhas and so it is evident that the RSS doesn’t have any link to his assassination,” he said.
Shaija made the controversial Facebook comment on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, known as Martyr’s Day. After the incident came to light, student and youth organisations including the SFI, KSU, MSF and the DYFI came forward with complaints against the NIT-C. Based on the complaint filed by the SFI at the Kunnamangalam police station, a case was registered against the professor under Section 153 of IPC.
The police have sought details from Meta (Facebook) regarding the account maintained by the professor.