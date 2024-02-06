Pro-Godse remark: ABVP members demand action Kerala professor

KOZHIKODE : A day after a case was registered, following a complaint lodged by SFI activists, against a professor with the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) for her Facebook comment expressing pride in Nathuram Godse for having assassinated Mahatma Gandhi and thereby saving the country, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burned a photo of Godse in front of the campus on Monday.

ABVP members marched to the campus, demanding action against Shaija Andavan, a mechanical engineering professor. After the march, ABVP leaders said they condemn Godse. “This is the stand taken by the RSS and the ABVP all along,” said Yadhu Krishnan, an ABVP national executive council member.

To reporters’ queries on Godse being an RSS worker, he said Godse had left the organisation saying that the Hinduism of RSS was not enough.