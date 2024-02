THIRUVANANATHAPURAM / KOZHIKODE: Differences within the CPM over allowing foreign universities to set up campuses in the state came to the fore on Tuesday, with its student arm, SFI, objecting to the proposal amid reports that the party has not yet discussed the matter that implies a major policy shift. Treading with caution, Higher Education Minister R Bindu clarified that the government has not taken a policy decision on the contentious issue.

In his budget speech on Monday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the government will examine opportunities to establish foreign university campuses in the state.

In a major embarrassment to the CPM and the LDF government, the SFI made it clear that it was against the proposal. “We are really concerned over the issue. SFI cannot agree with the concept. There is no need for foreign university campuses in Kerala,” SFI state president K Anushree told reporters in Kozhikode. SFI would take up the matter with the government.