TN Chief Minister backs Kerala's stand against Centre's fiscal control

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the state government’s efforts to bring together non-BJP ruled states against the Union Government’s discrimination against states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended full support to Kerala’s efforts in this regard. The TN CM informed his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan that the DMK would attend the protest by the Kerala Cabinet in New Delhi on February 8.

Stalin appreciated the efforts taken by the Kerala government in drawing the Supreme Court’s attention to the “pressing issue of the Union Government’s attempts to stifle state governments through arbitrary and discriminatory control over their deficit financing.”

He said though this has been happening for some time, the situation has rapidly deteriorated in the last few years and there’s a clear consensus emerging among progressive state governments that such indirect control over state finances needs to be done away with.