A ‘Kannur Squad’-style police operation on Assam-Arunachal border

KOCHI: In the town of Kalamassery in Kochi, a sinister tale of escape, pursuit, and justice unfolded over the course of two long years. It began with a case filed against Assam native Mahesan Saikye, who had fled after sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

What transpired next stand testimony to the resolve of the police. The story is reminiscent of the blockbuster Kannur Squad, as a Kerala Police team embarked on a relentless pursuit to bring Saikye to justice. “Actually, behind the scenes, the story was even more complex,” says an officer who was involved in the probe.

“After leaving Kerala, Mahesan had taken refuge with an ULFA militant in Assam. It appeared to be a no-go zone for the Kerala Police initially. But we were determined to nab him.” The investigation team’s strategy was like a chess game with high stakes, carefully planned and executed.

“It all started with the victim’s family coming forward to report the incident. They were under severe stress as the accused was able to disappear like a ghost due to his ULFA connections,” the officer recalls.