SFIO team checks files at KSIDC’s head office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around the time the Kerala High Court on Wednesday was hearing a petition to stay the inspection order of the Registrar of Companies (ROC), a three-member team of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) visited the head office of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The action by the SFIO, which comes under the Union ministry of corporate affairs (MOCA), was part of investigations into alleged irregularities in payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T. KSIDC holds a 13.4% stake in CMRL.

The team, led by deputy director M Arun Prasad, held discussions with KSIDC officials and inspected files related to CMRL. The inspections began at 11.30am and lasted till 4.30pm. In declining to stay the ROC order, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked, “What’s there to hide? It’s KSIDC, right? Why is the KSIDC so concerned? Why is a company owned by the Kerala government finding it difficult to hand over the details?”

The HC was hearing a petition filed by KSIDC challenging the inspection order, which was issued based on a complaint filed by Shone George, who recently joined the BJP, seeking a probe by the SFIO.