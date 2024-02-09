Vandiperiyar rape & murder case: Victim's Mother seeks re-probe

KOCHI: The mother of a six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar in Idukki approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking a directive to the state government to order a re-investigation into the case by constituting a special probe team headed by a senior IPS officer who has expertise in forensic science, and sexual and homicide case investigations.
The petitioner pointed out that the earlier investigation was conducted in a biased manner leading to the acquittal of the accused. The evidence in the investigation showed that the material objects were collected in a casual manner.
The mother also pointed out in her petition that the investigation officer did not take any steps to get the fingerprints collected from the place of occurrence examined by fingerprint experts.
Even while acquitting the accused, the Kattappana Special Court, had found that the material objects were not packed and sealed and that there was no reasonable explanation for the delay in producing the material objects in time before the court.
It was also found that no DNA examination was conducted on the samples of spermatozoa and semen collected from the scene of occurrence. The utter recklessness and irresponsibility were evident in the earlier investigation and a deliberate attempt was made to shield somebody from the law.
The established forensic legal procedure was not followed in the case. Therefore, an honest, impartial and efficient reinvestigation is inevitable to collect sufficient circumstantial and medical evidence.
The Supreme Court had held that if an investigation was ex facie unfair, tainted, and mala fide and smacks of foul play, the court could set aside the investigation and order a fresh inquiry, the petitioner stated.