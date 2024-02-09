Vandiperiyar rape & murder case: Victim's Mother seeks re-probe

KOCHI: The mother of a six-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Vandiperiyar in Idukki approached the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking a directive to the state government to order a re-investigation into the case by constituting a special probe team headed by a senior IPS officer who has expertise in forensic science, and sexual and homicide case investigations.

The petitioner pointed out that the earlier investigation was conducted in a biased manner leading to the acquittal of the accused. The evidence in the investigation showed that the material objects were collected in a casual manner.