Vizhinjam port’s road connectivity gets final approval from NHAI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given the final approval for the road connectivity from the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport to the NH 66 near Mukkola on January 30. However, the major hurdle remaining is the acquisition of 42 cents of land from the four sides of the national highway.

The acquisition needs to be done by Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), a company fully owned by the state government incorporated to implement the flagship project. But the VISL could not acquire the land so far with the help of the district administration due to the current financial crisis of the government, sources said.

On Monday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal gave foremost priority to the Vizhinjam project in the state budget, adding that the government has expedited the road and rail connectivity to the port. The government needs to hand over `12 crore to the district administration for the land acquisition. The concessionaire, Adani Group, can go ahead with the tender proceedings for the approach road (quarter trumpet design) only after this land was handed over by the state government.

Sources close to the Adani Group said that with the road design aligning with Indian Road Congress standards, the NHAI has given its approval. “We received the final nod from the NHAI on January 30. Now, the ball is in the court of the state government. Once the land is handed over to us, we will proceed with the tender proceedings as soon as possible,” a source said.

Treasury allots fund

Meanwhile, VISL managing director Divya S Iyer told TNIE that the state treasury allotted (in- principle) `12 crore to the VISL, and that the amount would be given distributed to land owners as compensation by the end of this month. “Procedures for land acquisition are nearing completion. The amount from the treasury has been allotted. We expect to receive the amount by the end of this month. Following this, we will disburse the compensation, and acquire the land within a month,” she said.

Six months ago, the NHAI had granted initial approval to the design of the connection road. The project involves constructing a two-kilometre, four-lane road to link the port with NH-66. While two bridges along the route have been completed, the approach road is still under construction. It necessitates a specialised design to alleviate traffic congestion at NH 66, particularly with the Mukkola-Karode road already accessible. This road will also enable vehicles from the port to access the proposed outer ring road.

As per a social impact assessment report prepared by the district administration last year, 29 families, including 39 owners of private plots, will be affected by the proposed land acquisition for the road connectivity project. The land in Vizhinjam village and Neyyattinkara taluk is slated for acquisition, with 78 trees of nine different varieties earmarked for removal.

To prevent traffic congestion at the junction where the port road meets NH 66, the Adani Group had proposed a quarter-trumpet-shaped road design. The project’s primary objective is to enhance connectivity in the port area, ensuring smooth transit for trucks and other heavy vehicles.

29 families to be affected

