LDF announces seat-sharing formula, aims to strengthen Left presence in Parliament

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling Left Democratic Front on Saturday said the CPI(M) will contest in 15 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala while its major ally, the CPI will fight in four seats.

The LDF has, meanwhile, decided to give the Kottayam seat to its ally Kerala Congress (Mani) (KC(M)), LDF convener E P Jayarajan told the media after a Front meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Jayarajan said it was pertinent to strengthen the presence of the Left parties in the Parliament to safeguard democracy and secularism in the country.

"The Left must have a stronger presence in the Indian Parliament to fight the attack against democracy, secularism and federalism in the country.

The root cause of all the problems faced by Indian politics currently is the lack of influence of the Left politics," Jayarajan said.

He said in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M) contested in 16 seats but this time considering the political scenario, the Kottayam seat has been given to KC(M).

The senior Left leader said the Front will explain the political importance of the Parliamentary elections to the people across the state and fight to bag all the seats in Kerala.

He said since the seat sharing has been decided among the allies, the parties can now finalise the candidates for the polls.