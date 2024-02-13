Choorakkad resembles a bomb explosion site

Reshma, a working woman staying adjacent to the accident site with her two-year-old child, expressed shock and anger at the situation.

“I was in shock as I couldn’t find my child. The entire building was shaking and windowpanes collapsing. I heaved a sigh of relief only after I saw my child in a room, utterly shaken. Who allowed the temple authorities to store such dangerous firecrackers in a residential area? I don’t know what impact this will have on my child,” said Reshma, trembling with anger and pain.

Rajalakshmi, 61, expressed concern about her family’s future as their house, where they have been living for several years, was severely damaged in a matter of seconds. “The roof of the house was fully damaged and the walls were cracked. Several household items were damaged. It feels as if we’ve become homeless. We don’t know where we’ll go until we repair it,” she said.

Mani Raveendran, 60, is yet to come out of the trauma. “I was inside the house when the blast occurred. A branch of a tree near our house fell on the roof and the roofing sheet fell on my husband. Thankfully, there was no major injury,” she said.

Krishnankutty, 85, whose house was extensively damaged, saw his wife Saraswathy lying in a pool of blood after glass pieces smashed into her. “Soon, she was shifted to Devi Hospital in Tripunithura. The roof tiles of our house were fully damaged,” he said. What angered the residents was that the firecrackers were stored in a lively neighbourhood brimming with shops, hotels and houses.