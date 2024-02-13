Mission to tranquillise Belur Makhna to resume on tuesday

MANANTHAVADY : The mission to tranquillise and capture Belur Makhna, the wild elephant that killed a farmer on Saturday, failed on the third day too as officials were unable to dart the jumbo despite spotting it just 100m away. The mission will resume on Tuesday.

The operation was resumed under the leadership of veterinarians around 5.30am on Monday at the Mannundi area where the jumbo was last spotted on Sunday evening. Ten Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) expanded the search to places where it was likely to move.

Officials said Belur Makhna was much more ferocious than Thanneerkomban, which had entered Mananthavady and created panic for over 16 hours on February 2. Martin Lowel, North Wayanad DFO, said, “We tracked Belur Makhna down around 11.30am on Monday, and tried to use kumki elephants to trap it. However, it moved further inside the forest upon seeing the jumbos, posing a challenge in darting it.”