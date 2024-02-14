Bar licensee in Kerala booked for selling liquor after 11 pm

KOCHI: After the shoot-out at a bar in Kathrikadavu on Sunday, police on Tuesday registered a case against the bar licence holder for selling liquor after 11 pm. During the investigation into the bar shoot-out case, the Ernakulam North police found that Edassery Bar was selling liquor even after the mandatory closure time of 11 pm.

It was at 11.30 pm on Sunday that a five-member gang reached Edassery Mansion to buy liquor. They came to Edassery Mansion after consuming liquor from other bars. Following a fight, Vineeth of Parakadavu, fired four rounds from a pistol at two bar employees Sujin John, 23, of Thodupuzha, and Akhil, 34, of Cherthala. Both underwent surgeries after suffering bullet injuries. Police arrested three members of the gang while two persons, including Vineeth, are at large.