Choorakad firecracker explosion: Efforts on to help families

KOCHI: A day after a firecracker explosion rocked Choorakad in Tripunithura, the municipality authorities and officials of various government departments have started working on the restoration of the area and relocation of the residents. The municipality has arranged an alternative residence to help the families that lost their houses in the blast on Monday itself.

Rema Santhosh, the chairperson of Tripunithura Municipality, said that around 50 beds were arranged at the Pushpanjali Auditorium to accommodate the families who lost their houses. “Around 15 people from three families stayed in the auditorium on Monday night. Several residents have shifted to their relatives’ house. Some returned to their own damaged houses in the evening,” said Rema. The site was cleaned by residents associations and other organisations. Santhosh Kumar M, the president of the Choorakkad West Residents Association, said that houses in the area were cleaned. “We cleaned the houses. Yet 10 houses are still unlivable. Houses that come under three residents associations were affected. A meeting was held to discuss the issue. We are planning to move the court demanding the appointment of a commission to address the issues,” said Santhosh.