Choorakad firecracker explosion: Efforts on to help families

KOCHI: A day after a firecracker explosion rocked Choorakad in Tripunithura, the municipality authorities and officials of various government departments have started working on the restoration of the area and relocation of the residents. The municipality has arranged an alternative residence to help the families that lost their houses in the blast on Monday itself.
Rema Santhosh, the chairperson of Tripunithura Municipality, said that around 50 beds were arranged at the Pushpanjali Auditorium to accommodate the families who lost their houses. “Around 15 people from three families stayed in the auditorium on Monday night. Several residents have shifted to their relatives’ house. Some returned to their own damaged houses in the evening,” said Rema. The site was cleaned by residents associations and other organisations. Santhosh Kumar M, the president of the Choorakkad West Residents Association, said that houses in the area were cleaned. “We cleaned the houses. Yet 10 houses are still unlivable. Houses that come under three residents associations were affected. A meeting was held to discuss the issue. We are planning to move the court demanding the appointment of a commission to address the issues,” said Santhosh.
Rema said that officials have started procedures to relocate the residents. “The village officer, councillors, and other officials have started working on the relocation process. We asked the people who lost their houses and suffered damage to the houses to register. Around 300 individuals have registered already. The report will be submitted to the department of disaster management under the district administration,” she added.
Medical camp and follow-up treatment
A medical camp was organised at the Pushpanjali Auditorium to provide emotional and psychological support to the people who were affected by the accident.
“The services of a psychologist and a nurse have been ensured. Those who suffer from mental strain and trauma will be provided with follow-up treatment. We have also formed 15 five-member teams, which include health workers and Asha workers, to visit the houses and collect the details of the affected individuals,” added the chairperson. She added that the service of an audiologist will be available to examine people who suffer from hearing ailments after the incident.