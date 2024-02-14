Choorakad firecracker explosion: Key accused functionaries of temple committee still on run

KOCHI: The key accused in the firecracker explosion at Choorakad near Puthiyakavu are still on the run. According to the FIR lodged by the Hill Palace police, devaswom president Sajeesh Kumar, secretary Rajesh, treasurer Sathyan, and the contractor of fireworks Adarsh, of Thiruvananthapuram, and several identifiable persons have been arraigned as accused. Two persons had died and several were injured in the blast that occurred on Monday.

While the devaswom office-bearers are still absconding, Adarsh is admitted to the ICU of Kalamassery Medical College following serious burns. Police suspect that the absconding persons are trying to obtain anticipatory bail.