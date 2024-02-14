Choorakad firecracker explosion: Key accused functionaries of temple committee still on run

KOCHI: The key accused in the firecracker explosion at Choorakad near Puthiyakavu are still on the run. According to the FIR lodged by the Hill Palace police, devaswom president Sajeesh Kumar, secretary Rajesh, treasurer Sathyan, and the contractor of fireworks Adarsh, of Thiruvananthapuram, and several identifiable persons have been arraigned as accused. Two persons had died and several were injured in the blast that occurred on Monday.
While the devaswom office-bearers are still absconding, Adarsh is admitted to the ICU of Kalamassery Medical College following serious burns. Police suspect that the absconding persons are trying to obtain anticipatory bail.
“More persons will be arrested in the coming days. We will arraign more persons associated with the temple committee as accused ,” said an officer with the Hill Palace police station.
Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday produced the four persons arrested in connection with the case in the court which remanded them in judicial custody. Vinod, 42, of Piravom, Vineeth, 27, of Vembayam, and Satheesan and Sasikumar of Tripunithura were arrested on Monday.
They were booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 34 (common intention), 427 (causing damage), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Besides, they were also booked under relevant sections of the Explosives Substances Act.
Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district administration on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry by the sub-collector into the firecracker explosion. According to the officers, the sub-collector has been directed to complete the probe within a fortnight and submit the report. However, the inquiry is yet to commence as the official is attending an election-related meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.
The district administration is also preparing a report on the compensation for the damage after evaluating the extent of the destruction. The report will then be submitted to the state government.